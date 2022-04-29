Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,700.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,893.36.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,067.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3,232.41.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

