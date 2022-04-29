Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,800.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,938.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,067.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

