Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,893.36.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,671.45 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,067.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,232.41.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

