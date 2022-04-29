Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,893.36.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,671.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,067.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

