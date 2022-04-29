Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,800.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,938.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,067.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,671.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

