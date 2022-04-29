Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,250.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,893.36.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,067.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,232.41. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

