Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,893.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,067.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3,232.41. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

