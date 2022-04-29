Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,500.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,938.98.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,067.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,232.41. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.