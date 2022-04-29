Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,938.98.

AMZN stock opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,067.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,232.41.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

