AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $168.10 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 0.69% of AMCON Distributing worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

