Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $131.89 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

