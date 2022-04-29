Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-$5.45 EPS.

Amedisys stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Amedisys by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

