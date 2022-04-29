American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.86 million, a P/E ratio of 225.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $9,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 126,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

