American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.47. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Get American Tower alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.