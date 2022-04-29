American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

American Water Works has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $160.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Water Works by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.