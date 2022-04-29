American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39 to $4.49 EPS.
AWK stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.10. 3,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.27. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.
AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.
American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Water Works (AWK)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.