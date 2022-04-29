Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $691.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.00 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $634.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

COLD opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $757,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

