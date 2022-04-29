Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

AMP stock opened at $272.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.12. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.