AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $940.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

AMSF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMERISAFE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

