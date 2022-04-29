AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $940.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMERISAFE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.
