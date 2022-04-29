AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $940.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

AMSF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

