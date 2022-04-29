Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY22 guidance to $17.00-18.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.31 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Amgen alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.