Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172 shares of company stock valued at $227,024. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 716,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.