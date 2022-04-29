Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will report $13.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.23 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

