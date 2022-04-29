Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Million

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $20.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GP shares. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GP stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 5.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

