Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to report $113.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. International Money Express posted sales of $94.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $541.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $622.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.
In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $5,691,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.02 on Friday. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $767.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.57.
About International Money Express (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
