Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

INTZ stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the third quarter worth about $2,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 17.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

