Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $884.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $884.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.78 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SIGI stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

