Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to report sales of $69.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.47 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $283.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $286.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $288.44 million, with estimates ranging from $279.05 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $287.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 324,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.
