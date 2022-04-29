Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to report sales of $69.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.47 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $283.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $286.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $288.44 million, with estimates ranging from $279.05 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $287.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 324,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.