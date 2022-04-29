Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $202.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.30 million and the highest is $206.99 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $842.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $974.78 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

NYSE CHGG opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

