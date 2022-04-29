Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.
Green Brick Partners stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.
