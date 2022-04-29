Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $839.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.25 million and the lowest is $834.90 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $706.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,840,310.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,090,775 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

