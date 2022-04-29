Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.66). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Invitae by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 140.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 24.2% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 140,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

