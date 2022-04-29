Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.40 Million

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to report $13.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.80 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $58.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

IRIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. IRIDEX has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.