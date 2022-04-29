Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) to post $110.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.60 million to $110.69 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $103.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $445.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lawson Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAWS opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

