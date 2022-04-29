Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post $120.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

