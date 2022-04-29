Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.00 on Friday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.