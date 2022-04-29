Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will announce $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $3.86. Novavax reported earnings of ($3.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $37.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $22.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Novavax by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Novavax by 83.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 173,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 78,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. Novavax has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

