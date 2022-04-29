Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

