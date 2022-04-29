Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $11.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $44.36 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,938.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,067.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,232.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.