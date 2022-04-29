Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fire & Flower in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower stock opened at C$3.56 on Friday. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$3.22 and a one year high of C$12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.