Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Health Investors, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32.

NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in National Health Investors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

