Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

ARCC stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 19.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

