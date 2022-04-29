Analysts Offer Predictions for East Japan Railway’s FY2027 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

