Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Herc (HRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Herc (NYSE: HRI):

4/22/2022 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Herc had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $158.00.

4/19/2022 – Herc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

4/13/2022 – Herc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

3/31/2022 – Herc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Herc had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Herc is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $133.22. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Herc Holdings Inc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.