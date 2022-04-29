Analysts Set Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

