Analysts Set ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) PT at $30.50

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORG. BTIG Research cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in ForgeRock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

