Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT at $5.65

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 164,225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 542,021 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

