Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT at $5.65

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.
In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.23.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
