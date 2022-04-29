Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

4/22/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

4/21/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $186.00.

4/18/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 64.8% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s 52.2% gain during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

3/15/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $154.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $183.00.

3/3/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $160.00.

3/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $170.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $317.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

