Analyzing H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) & Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 2 0 3 0 2.20 Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus target price of $145.92, suggesting a potential upside of 543.94%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Seven & i.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 2.42% 8.18% 2.89%

Volatility & Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Seven & i’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 1.67 $242.21 million $1.64 13.82 Seven & i $78.49 billion 0.50 $1.90 billion $1.07 20.51

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S. H. Lundbeck A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven & i, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Seven & i Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.