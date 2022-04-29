Analyzing Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hope Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 2.92 $204.57 million $1.81 8.19 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 4.03 $1.74 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hope Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 35.68% 10.68% 1.25% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hope Bancorp and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Hope Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

